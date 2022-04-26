33,508 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,153. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

