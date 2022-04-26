3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.