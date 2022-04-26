$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.84 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.