$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.63 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,031. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

