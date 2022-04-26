$4.68 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.85. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,181. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

