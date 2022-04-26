$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,925. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

