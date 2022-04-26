$430.53 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) to report sales of $430.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $358.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of EXR traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $208.54. The stock had a trading volume of 801,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

