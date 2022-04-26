$439.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will post $439.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.90 million. Cadence Bank reported sales of $282.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.02. 40,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,473. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

