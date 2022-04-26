$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to post sales of $520.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.44 million to $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRMW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,382. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

