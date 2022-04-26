$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sabre by 32.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 63,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter.

SABR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,502. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

