5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 211979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million. Analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

