$661.23 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to post $661.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.06 million and the lowest is $659.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of WEBR opened at $9.44 on Friday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $207,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

