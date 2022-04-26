$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 658.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $589.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 11,292,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 37.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

