81,050 Shares in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.