8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.98. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 8X8 shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,836 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

