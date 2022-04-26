933 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.36. 290,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

