ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 37 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.58.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

