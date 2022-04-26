AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $157.93 Average PT from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

