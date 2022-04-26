AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $157.93 Average PT from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
