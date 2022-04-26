AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.67. 143,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $278.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

