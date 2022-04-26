Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. 28,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.