ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 5,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,232 shares of company stock worth $239,633 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACNB by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

