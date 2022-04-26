Acoin Price Hits $0.0065 (ACOIN)

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Acoin has a market capitalization of $7,907.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Acoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.