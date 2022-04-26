Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Acushnet traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 5476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acushnet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 525.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

