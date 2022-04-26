Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $910,792.51 and $497.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00102194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.