Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $34.50

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $33.41. Adient shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adient by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

