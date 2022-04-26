Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.12. 2,809,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.39. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.46 and a 1-year high of $699.54.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,724 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
