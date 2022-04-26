Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.12. 2,809,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.39. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.46 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,724 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

