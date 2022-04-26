ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 120228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $206,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

