Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 565,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,486,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.52. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,927. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.