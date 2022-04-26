Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.