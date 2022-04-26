Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Raised to €114.00 at Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

