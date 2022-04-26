Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.59 million.Albany International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Albany International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

