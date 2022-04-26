Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.65 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Albany International stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.89. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

