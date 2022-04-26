Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 1,264,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 760.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 368.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

