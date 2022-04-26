Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 1,264,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

