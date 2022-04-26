Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.330-$8.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.