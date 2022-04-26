Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5-9% yr/yr to ~$3.08-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $115.17. 26,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,939. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Allegion by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

