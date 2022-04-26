Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

