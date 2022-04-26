Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

