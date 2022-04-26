AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

ALA traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.54. 696,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,694. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.97.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

