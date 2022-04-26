AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$29.54. 696,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.61 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

