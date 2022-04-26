AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 27th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ AEAEU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $15,135,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,453,000.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

