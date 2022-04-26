Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 98,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,586. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

