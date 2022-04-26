American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
AWK stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.81. 820,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
