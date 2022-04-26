American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Water Works worth $58,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $355,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $22,139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

