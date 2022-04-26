AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

