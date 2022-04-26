Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.58). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.11. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.