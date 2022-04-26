Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 467,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.