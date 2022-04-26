Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 467,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

