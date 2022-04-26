Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.18 Million

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $410.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.97 million and the lowest is $307.48 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,003,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,459,158. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,475 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

