Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $188.26. 50,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,113. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

