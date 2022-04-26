Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will announce $61.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $61.80 million. JFrog posted sales of $45.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $273.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.11 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $356.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $25,199,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 17,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,449. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.